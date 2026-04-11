Raigad Establishments Must Submit Quarterly Employment Data Online By April 30 Under 1959 Act

All government and private sector establishments in Raigad district have been directed to submit their quarterly employment statistics (ER-1) online by April 30. | AI Generated

All government and private sector establishments in Raigad district have been directed to submit their quarterly employment statistics (ER-1) online by April 30. The directive has been issued under the Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act, 1959 and Rules, 1960.

Legal mandate

According to the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, the submission is mandatory for all public sector government and semi-government establishments under Section 5(1), as well as private sector establishments covered under Section 4(2) of the Act. Establishments are required to provide quarterly data on their workforce strength, including male and female employees, for the periods ending March, June, September, and December.

For the January–March 2026 quarter, establishments must submit the ER-1 return through the official Maharashtra government portal www.mahaswayam.gov.in. Employers need to log in using their user ID and password under the “Employment” tab by selecting “Employer (List a Job),” update their establishment details, and submit accurate information via the “Enter ER-1” option.

Employer login and update

Assistant Commissioner A. M. Pawar has appealed to all establishments to ensure timely and accurate submission of the data within the stipulated deadline. She also instructed that employer profiles on the portal must be updated with complete and current information.

For assistance regarding submission or login credentials, establishments may contact the office at 02141-222029 or reach out to clerk-typist M. B. Vakhare.

Authorities stated that compliance with the submission process is essential, and all establishments must adhere to the deadline while ensuring accuracy of the data provided.

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