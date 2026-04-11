'Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Ambitious Groynes, Jetty And Dredging Project At Akshi': Minister Nitesh Rane

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Ambitious Groynes, Jetty And Dredging Project At Akshi. |

Navi Mumbai: The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of groynes, jetties and dredging of the navigation channel at Akshi Sakhare in Alibag was held on Wednesday, with Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane describing it as an ambitious project to ease fishing operations and boost coastal development. The project aims to tackle heavy silt accumulation at the creek mouth, which has narrowed the channel and forced fishermen to wait for high tide, leading to delays and financial losses.

Local dependence on fishing

Addressing the gathering, Rane said Akshi Sakhare village, located along the Akshi creek, depends largely on fishing and tourism. The Alibag region has around 1,108 fishermen producing nearly 8,748 tonnes of fish annually, while 863 fishermen in Akshi Sakhare contribute about 2,297 tonnes. Additionally, the Ekdara creek records around 11,045 tonnes of annual fish production.

The project received administrative approval of Rs 159.92 crore on September 19, 2024, followed by technical approval of Rs 151.78 crore on October 30, 2025, and environmental clearance at the 192nd MCZMA meeting on December 26, 2025.

Approvals and clearances

Under the project, a 2,235-metre-long protective sea wall will be constructed—1,125 metres on the eastern side and 1,110 metres on the western side. It also includes dredging of the navigation channel, construction of two jetties measuring 80m x 10m each, reclamation behind the jetty, and a 400-metre approach road.

The Rs 127.61 crore contract was awarded to Yashog Infra Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd on March 16, this year with a completion timeline of 24 months.

Contract and timeline

Rane said the project will help control silt accumulation, keep the navigation route clear, and allow smooth movement of fishing boats at any tide, ensuring a safe harbour. He added that coastal conservation efforts are expected to boost tourism and generate local employment.

MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Zilla Parishad President Mangesh Wakdekar, office-bearers Vaikunth Patil, Aswad Patil, Chitra Patil, and Nagav Sarpanch Harshada Mayekar were among those present. The programme began with a ceremonial lamp lighting and was attended by Maritime Board officials, fishing community representatives, and local residents.

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