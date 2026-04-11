Mumbai Records 1,442 IRCTC Tour Bookings In FY26, Generates ₹2.27 Crore As Organised Travel Rises

Mumbaikars are increasingly opting for organised tour packages, with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recording 1,442 bookings from the city in FY 2025–26, generating ₹2.27 crore in revenue. | File Image

Mumbaikars are increasingly opting for organised tour packages, with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) recording 1,442 bookings from the city in FY 2025–26, generating ₹2.27 crore in revenue.

Domestic vs international split

Of the total travellers, 1,006 chose domestic destinations, while 436 opted for international packages, according to official IRCTC data. The trend highlights a growing preference for hassle-free, curated travel among Mumbai residents.

Domestically, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and South India emerged as top choices, with beach, heritage, and religious circuits attracting strong demand. Internationally, Nepal and Sri Lanka led bookings, driven by proximity, cultural familiarity, and easier visa processes.

Reason for growing demand

IRCTC officials said that curated itineraries and premium train experiences are encouraging travellers to choose packaged tours. The steady revenue growth reflects Mumbai’s importance as a key market for IRCTC tourism.

With the upcoming holiday season, demand is expected to rise further, especially among working professionals and middle-class travellers seeking convenient, all-in-one travel options.

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