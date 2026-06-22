Raigad District Mandates Guest Verification, CCTV, And Foreigner Reporting For All Tourist Accommodations |

Navi Mumbai: In a move aimed at strengthening law and order and preventing misuse of tourist accommodations, the Raigad district administration has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines for homestays, lodges, stay rooms, bungalows and Bed & Breakfast (B&B) establishments across the district. The order, issued by District Collector Kishan Jawale, makes guest verification, CCTV surveillance and reporting of foreign nationals mandatory for all such facilities.

Security Concerns Behind Move

The decision comes amid concerns that anti-social elements, individuals with criminal backgrounds and some foreign nationals have been using isolated accommodation facilities in the district, potentially posing threats to public safety and national security. Raigad, one of Maharashtra's leading tourism destinations, attracts thousands of visitors throughout the year.

Under the new regulations, accommodation providers must maintain detailed records of every guest, including identity proof, contact details, address, purpose of visit, vehicle information and check-in and check-out timings. The records must be preserved for at least two years and made available to police authorities whenever required. Minors below the age of 18 will not be allowed to stay without a parent or guardian.

Record Retention Rule

The administration has also made CCTV installation compulsory at entry and exit points, reception areas, corridors, parking spaces and swimming pool premises. Footage must be stored for a minimum of 30 days and shared with law enforcement agencies upon request.

"These measures have been introduced to ensure that tourist accommodation facilities are not misused for unlawful or anti-national activities. The objective is to strengthen public safety while maintaining a secure environment for tourists and local residents," the Raigad administration said.

CCTV Compulsory

The guidelines require property owners and operators to immediately report suspicious persons, activities or objects to the local police. Guests failing to produce valid identification or providing false information must not be accommodated. Establishments have also been directed to display notices prohibiting weapons, explosives, narcotics and other illegal substances on their premises.

Read Also BMC Moves To Take Over Aarey Hospital On 30-Year Lease To Boost Healthcare For Tribal Hamlets

As part of the security framework, all homestays and similar establishments will be mapped with the assistance of gram sevaks, police patils and municipal authorities, with regular updates to be maintained on newly operational facilities.

Administration's Objective

Special provisions have been prescribed for foreign nationals. In accordance with Ministry of Home Affairs and FRRO regulations, details of foreign guests must be uploaded through Form C within 24 hours of arrival, while copies of passports, visas and related travel documents must be retained by the establishment.

The district administration has warned that violations of the order will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The implementation of the regulations will be overseen by gram sevaks and police officials in rural areas and by municipal authorities and police departments in urban jurisdictions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/