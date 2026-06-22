BMC Moves To Take Over Aarey Hospital On 30-Year Lease To Boost Healthcare For Tribal Hamlets | File Photo

Mumbai: Residents of Aarey Colony and its 27 tribal hamlets are set to benefit from improved healthcare services, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moving a proposal to take over the Aarey Hospital premises in Goregaon for 30 years.

Government Decision in 2025

The move follows the Maharashtra government's decision in 2025 to hand over the hospital to the civic body on a long-term lease after sustained pressure from the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and repeated questions raised in the state legislature.

Aarey Hospital was originally established to serve employees of Aarey Dairy, the largest among Mumbai's three dairies located in Kurla, Worli and Aarey. However, the hospital's utilisation declined over the years as the dairy workforce reduced from around 600 employees to just 65.

Area and Transfer Details

The hospital building, spread across 1,257.90 sq m, along with adjoining government quarters measuring 674.30 sq m, will be transferred to the BMC on an "as-is-where-is" basis. The total area proposed for transfer is 1,932.20 sq m. The transfer will be formalised through an agreement between Aarey Dairy and the BMC, subject to approval from the Maharashtra government.

At present, the facility offers only outpatient department (OPD) services. Once the transfer is completed, the BMC plans to expand healthcare infrastructure and services to meet the needs of local residents, many of whom currently have limited access to nearby medical facilities.

Approval Process

The proposal will be placed before the Improvement Committee and subsequently the BMC General Body for approval. Following the necessary clearances, the civic body will assume responsibility for the hospital's operations.

Welcoming the move, BJP leader Preeti Satam said the demand for a fully functional hospital in Aarey had been pending for years. She noted that residents currently have to travel to Jogeshwari Trauma Care Hospital and other medical centres during emergencies, including snake-bite cases and serious illnesses, resulting in crucial delays in treatment.

Satam said a BMC-run hospital would significantly improve healthcare access in the area and expressed hope that inpatient services would also be introduced in the future, in addition to the existing OPD facilities.

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