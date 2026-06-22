Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC Plans ₹14 Crore Mini Pumping Station To Tackle Chronic Flooding At Maharashtra Nagar Subway In Mankhurd

BMC has proposed a mini pumping station and new drainage infrastructure to reduce waterlogging at the Maharashtra Nagar Subway in Mankhurd | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 22: After successfully tackling flooding at Hindmata in Parel and Milan Subway in Santacruz, the BMC has now decided to set up a mini pumping station at the chronic waterlogging spot in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, before the next monsoon season.

As part of the project, an underground storage tank will be constructed to collect accumulated rainwater and facilitate its rapid removal. A 1,200-mm-diameter pipeline will also be laid to discharge the collected water into Thane Creek, providing a long-term solution to recurrent flooding in the subway.

Mankhurd Subway is the lowest-lying point within Catchment 315, with the natural gradient of the area sloping towards Thane Creek. As a result, even light rainfall leads to water accumulation at the subway, often disrupting east-west traffic movement and causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

Permanent Solution To Waterlogging

To manage the recurring flooding, the BMC currently deploys a temporary pumping system every monsoon, comprising three pumps with a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres per hour each, four pumps of 240 cubic metres per hour each, and three pumps of 250 cubic metres per hour each. However, the existing arrangement has proved inadequate, resulting in prolonged waterlogging and delays in restoring traffic movement.

To address the issue permanently, the BMC has proposed the establishment of a mini pumping station. Following site inspections by engineers from the Storm Water Drains (SWD) Department, a plan was finalised to construct a collection pit equipped with high-capacity pumps.

The accumulated rainwater will then be discharged into Thane Creek through a 1,200-mm-diameter mild steel pipeline stretching approximately 430 metres, providing a more effective and long-term solution to flooding at the subway.

Rs 14 Crore Project Proposed

"The project aims to reduce waterlogging at the Maharashtra Nagar subway in Mankhurd by constructing a new sump pit and laying a 1,200-mm-diameter mild steel pipeline connecting the pit to Thane Creek. As part of the plan, three pumping units with a combined capacity of 3,000 cubic metres per hour will be hired and operated during the monsoon season for four years, from 2026 to 2029," said a senior official from the SWD Department.

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The BMC has estimated the cost of the mini pumping station project at Rs 14 crore and is in the process of finalising the contract. A proposal to award the work to Mahalasa Constructions has been placed before the BMC's Standing Committee for approval at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

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