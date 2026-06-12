Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC Proposes ₹110-Crore Dewatering Pump Plan To Tackle Flooding At Key Waterlogging Hotspots

BMC plans to deploy high-capacity dewatering pumps and advanced monitoring systems to reduce flooding at Mumbai's chronic waterlogging locations during the monsoon | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 11: To tackle chronic waterlogging at low-lying locations such as Milan Subway, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder, Kurla LBS Road and Wadala Fire Station Road, the BMC has proposed hiring dewatering pump systems on a four-year contract.

The move follows flooding reported during last year's first major rainfall due to inadequate pumping capacity. The proposal, estimated to cost over Rs 110 crore, will be placed before the Standing Committee on Friday for approval.

Monsoon preparedness and pump deployment

To mitigate monsoon flooding, the BMC has activated 547 dewatering pumps across Mumbai, deployed at flood-prone subways, roads and junctions spanning the city and suburbs.

The entire network is being monitored in real time through an IoT-enabled central dashboard to ensure swift response during waterlogging incidents.

As part of its monsoon preparedness plan, the civic body will also deploy high-capacity dewatering pumps of 500, 1,000 and 3,000 cubic metres per hour at critical hotspots, including the Mumbai Coastal Road, Milan Subway, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder, Wadala and the Mahalaxmi railway culvert.

Round-the-clock operations and monitoring

To ensure round-the-clock functioning of dewatering pumps during the monsoon, the BMC has deployed manpower in three shifts across key locations and appointed pump operator representatives at the Disaster Management Control Room for real-time coordination.

"Operators have also been provided smartphones to instantly transmit photographs and updates from field sites to the central control room, enabling faster monitoring and response," said a senior civic official.

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Estimated cost of flood-mitigation works

● Milan Subway (K-West) – Rs 26.70 crore

● Chunabhatti, Eastern Express Highway (L Ward) – Rs 20.71 crore

● Dadar-Byculla catchment & Mahalaxmi railway culvert – Rs 20.20 crore

● Bandra East & Santacruz East flood gates (H-East) – Rs 20.02 crore

● Coastal Road sluice gate locations (Packages 1, 2 & 4) – Rs 13.67 crore

● Wadala Fire Station Road, Sangam Nagar & nearby areas – Rs 7.21 crore

● Kurla LBS Road flood gates & dewatering pumps – Rs 2.12 crore

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