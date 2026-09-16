Raigad District Bans Dolby, Laser Lights & Chemical Sprays During Ganesh Visarjan

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Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has banned the use of Dolby/DJ sound systems, high-intensity laser beam lights, snow sprays and chemical sprays during Ganesh immersion processions on September 19 and September 25, citing concerns over public health, eye injuries and law and order.

Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale issued the preventive order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, directing public Ganesh mandals and others to refrain from using the prohibited equipment during the immersion processions.

The order has been issued ahead of the sixth-day immersions on September 19 and Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. The administration said the restrictions were aimed at ensuring that the processions are conducted peacefully and without creating law and order problems.

Officials said loud sound systems used during processions can cause hearing-related problems and that there have been instances of people suffering cardiac episodes due to the intense noise. The administration also cited incidents of eye injuries caused by laser lights during Ganesh immersion processions.

The use of high-intensity laser beam lights can pose risks to the eyes of citizens as well as police officers and personnel deployed for security during the processions, the order stated.

The administration has also prohibited the use of snow sprays and chemical sprays during the processions, citing concerns over citizens' health and safety.

Any person, organisation, Ganesh mandal or operator found violating the order will face penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the administration said.

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