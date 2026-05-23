Raigad District Administration Deploys 64 Water Tankers To Supply Drinking Water To Over 1.13 Lakh Residents

Water tankers were deployed across Raigad district to provide drinking water relief to villages facing severe summer scarcity | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 23: Raigad district administration has deployed 64 water tankers across the district to tackle the worsening summer water crisis, providing relief to 1,13,709 residents from 64 villages and 230 hamlets.

According to the Rural Water Supply Department of the Raigad Zilla Parishad, all operational tankers are privately hired, while no government-owned or assistance tankers are currently in service. The administration said the water supply operation is being closely monitored and additional tankers will be deployed if necessary.

Pen among worst-affected talukas

Pen taluka has emerged as the worst-affected area in the district, with 12 tankers supplying water to 9 villages and 76 hamlets, benefiting 24,765 residents.

Mahad taluka follows with 9 tankers serving 14 villages and 87 hamlets, covering 22,243 people. In Panvel taluka, 9 tankers are supplying water to 10 villages and 8 hamlets, benefiting 18,553 residents.

Karjat taluka has 8 tankers catering to 3 villages and 11 hamlets, while Khalapur taluka has 6 tankers supplying water to 5 villages and 9 hamlets. Mangaon taluka has 5 tankers operational for 4 villages and 15 hamlets.

Water supply through tankers is also continuing in Alibag, Uran, Sudhagad-Pali, Roha, Poladpur, Mhasla, and Shrivardhan talukas.

Administration monitoring water scarcity

Under the guidance of Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale, the district administration and Raigad Zilla Parishad are keeping constant watch on water scarcity-hit areas to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply during the peak summer season.

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“The administration is continuously monitoring the water scarcity situation across the district and is prepared to deploy additional tankers wherever required. All concerned agencies are working in coordination to ensure regular and smooth drinking water supply to citizens,” the Raigad district administration said.

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