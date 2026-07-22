Raigad Distributes Fish Seed To 550 Farmers For Sustainable Aquaculture Growth | AI

Navi Mumbai: In a bid to promote aquaculture as a sustainable source of income, fish seed was distributed to 550 farmers across Raigad district under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mahaswabhiman Abhiyan during a programme held at the Zilla Parishad School in Khopte village of Uran taluka on Tuesday. The initiative was organised to mark the birthday of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the birth anniversary of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar.

Collector assures training, funds, and market links

Speaking at the programme, Raigad Collector Kishan Jawale said fisheries hold immense potential to strengthen the district's economy and assured that the administration would provide technical guidance, training, financial support and better market access to farmers to help them expand fish farming activities.

"Raigad's 122-km coastline and abundant freshwater resources provide tremendous opportunities for fisheries. By promoting scientific fish farming and modern technologies, we aim to create a sustainable source of livelihood for farmers while enhancing the district's contribution to fish production," Jawale said.

Training done; biofloc and pond tech to be pushed

He said the beneficiaries had undergone training before receiving the fish seed and that the district administration would organise taluka-level programmes on fish farming technology, feed management, disease control, production techniques, value addition, processing and marketing. The administration also plans to encourage the adoption of farm ponds and biofloc technology to improve productivity.

Highlighting the district's strategic advantages, Jawale said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport offer a vast market for fish products, creating opportunities for processing industries, exports and employment generation.

Bank branch opened; more credit access planned

The Collector also acknowledged the financial challenges faced by traditional fishermen, noting that many depend on private moneylenders due to limited access to institutional credit. He said efforts are underway to improve banking facilities in major fishing villages. A Bank of Baroda branch has already been opened at Akshi in Alibag taluka, while similar facilities are planned in other prominent fishing settlements.

Jawale further noted that marine fish production has been selected as Raigad's 'One District One Product' (ODOP), and called upon all concerned departments to work together to increase production, promote value addition and boost exports.

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Vandana Shinde, in her introductory remarks, said the fish seed distribution was carried out under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project and that all beneficiaries had received training in scientific fish farming practices before the distribution.

The programme was attended by District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Vandana Shinde, Tehsildar Uddhav Kadam, Taluka Agriculture Officer Archana Sul, Panchayat Samiti member Kavita Patil, Dr Bharat Yadav and Dr Ravindra Bondre of the Taraporewala Marine Biological Research Centre, along with a large number of farmers from Khopte and surrounding villages. Fish seed was distributed to all beneficiary farmers during the event.

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