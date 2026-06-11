Raigad Cracks Down On Fishing Boats Erasing Registration Numbers During Monsoon Ban; Coastal Security Concerns Raised

Authorities have intensified surveillance and enforcement against fishing boats allegedly concealing their identities to evade detection during the monsoon fishing ban | AI Generated Representational Image

Raigad, June 11: A disturbing practice of mechanised fishing boats erasing their names and registration numbers before venturing into the sea during the annual monsoon fishing ban has come under the scanner of the Raigad administration, with officials warning that it poses a serious challenge to law enforcement and coastal security.

The issue figured prominently at a high-level review meeting chaired by Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale, where officials from the Fisheries Department, Navi Mumbai and Raigad police, the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Port Department discussed stricter enforcement of the seasonal fishing ban.

Illegal fishing and vessel anonymity

According to officials, some boat operators deliberately paint over or erase identifying markings to avoid detection while engaging in illegal fishing during the ban period.

The absence of visible registration details makes it difficult for enforcement agencies to trace the vessels and verify ownership, raising concerns that such anonymity could also be exploited for anti-national or other unlawful activities.

Taking a serious view of the matter, Collector Jawale directed authorities to seize boats found violating the ban and ordered that vessels with unverifiable ownership, along with their equipment, be confiscated and destroyed.

He also instructed police and fisheries officials to investigate not only those involved in illegal fishing but also individuals assisting them under applicable maritime security laws.

Intensified coastal patrols and enforcement measures

The administration has also decided to intensify coastal patrols with the support of local police and marine security agencies. Twenty-six locations in Uran where fish is allegedly landed and sold during the ban period have been identified for enhanced surveillance, with Police Patils instructed to actively assist enforcement efforts. Officials failing to discharge their responsibilities have been warned of disciplinary action, including removal from their posts.

Data presented during the meeting by Joint Commissioner Sanjay Patil showed that the Fisheries Department has taken action against 103 mechanised boats engaged in illegal fishing in Raigad over the past two years, recovering Rs 43.03 lakh through fish auctions and penalties.

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Officials stressed that concealing a vessel's identity not only enables illegal fishing but also undermines surveillance mechanisms designed to protect the state's coastline, making strict enforcement crucial during the monsoon ban period.

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