Raigad Collector To Brief Media On Special Electoral Roll Revision Tomorrow |

Mumbai: Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale will address a press conference on Monday, June 29, to provide detailed information on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The interaction with the media will be held at 11.30 am at the District Collector's Office in Alibag.

According to an invitation issued by District Information Officer Manoj Suman Shivaji Sanap, the Collector will explain various aspects of the Special Intensive Revision programme, including its implementation in the district.

Representatives of print, electronic and digital media have been invited to attend the press conference.