Raigad Collector Assures Uninterrupted LPG Supply, Urges Citizens Not To Panic |

Navi Mumbai: Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has assured that the supply of domestic LPG cylinders across the district remains regular and there is no shortage, urging residents not to panic or believe rumours circulating about a possible gas shortage.

The district administration clarified that the central government has mandated a minimum gap of 25 days between two LPG cylinder bookings to prevent hoarding and black marketing. As per the directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, consumers can book the next cylinder only after 25 days from the date of delivery of the previous one.

The clarification comes amid rumours in some areas about a shortage of domestic LPG due to the ongoing war-like situation in the Middle East. Officials said the supply chain in Raigad district remains stable and there is no disruption in the availability of cylinders meant for household use.

Authorities also warned that domestic LPG cylinders must strictly be used only for household purposes. If cylinders meant for domestic use are found being used for commercial or any unauthorized purposes, strict action will be taken against the concerned individuals or establishments.

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Citizens have been advised not to hoard LPG cylinders or rush to book cylinders based on rumours. “The supply of domestic LPG in Raigad district is regular and there is no shortage. Citizens should remain calm and cooperate with the administration,” said Collector Kishan Jawale.

Residents facing any issue regarding LPG supply can contact the district control room at 02141-227452, officials said.

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