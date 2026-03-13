'Booked Cylinder At 11:45 AM, Delivered At 1:30 PM': Social Media Floods With Similar Claims Amid LPG Shortage Fears

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Amid ongoing rumours of an LPG shortage, journalist Govind Pratap Singh has shared several Instagram posts showing citizens claiming their LPG cylinders were delivered unusually fast, within just two hours of booking.

The posts, which appear to be circulating widely online, describe nearly identical experiences. In many of them, users say they booked a cylinder around the same time and received it shortly afterward.

The commonly shared message reads, "Booked a Bharat Gas LPG cylinder at 11.45 AM today and it was delivered at my doorstep by 1.30 PM. Without any extra cash or charges. I asked the delivery guy, is there any shortage. His reply was in negative."

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Singh pointed out that several such posts feature identical booking and delivery timings, leading many social media users to question whether the posts are genuine individual experiences or part of a coordinated narrative meant to calm panic around fuel availability.

Internet reacts with sarcasm and suspicion

As screenshots of these posts spread online, many users responded with humour and skepticism.

Journalist Piyush Rai took a sarcastic swipe at the trend by reposting the same message but altering the ending. "Booked a Bharat Gas LPG cylinder at 11.45 AM today and it was delivered at my doorstep by 1.30 PM. Without any extra cash or charges. I asked the delivery guy, is there any shortage. His reply was, 'Mathura me FIR se mann nhi bhara aapka'."

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Another user pointed out the odd similarity in the posts, writing,

"Sabne gas book karne ka time aur delivery ka time same hai kya?"

The identical timestamps across multiple posts have fueled speculation that the messages might be part of an organised campaign rather than spontaneous customer experiences.

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Government urges people not to panic

Meanwhile, the central government moved to calm fears over a potential fuel crisis.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, assured citizens that fuel supplies remain stable despite recent developments in western Asia.

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She also urged people not to panic or engage in bulk LPG bookings. Officials said states have been asked to identify distribution points for an additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene, sanctioned beyond the regular quota to ensure smooth supply.

Even as authorities attempt to reassure the public, the flood of identical LPG delivery posts has triggered a fresh debate online, leaving many wondering whether the messages are genuine experiences or part of a digital effort to control panic.