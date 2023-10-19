Raigad: Classical Virtuoso Pandit Umesh Chaudhary To Perform For Navratri Celebrations At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Pandit Umesh Chaudhary

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary, a renowned classical singer hailing from Raigad, is all set to grace the stage on Friday, October 20th, at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in celebration of Navratri. In addition to his mesmerizing performance, the event will feature other talented singers, promising to make this musical celebration truly exceptional.

Performance by Pandit Shubhadatai Paradkar

The inauguration of this musical extravaganza took place on October 15th and was honored by the presence of Reverend Swami Vishnupadanandji Maharaj. Notably, the highlight of this music festival is the captivating performance by Pandit Shubhadatai Paradkar, an acclaimed classical singer from India.

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary, a resident of Ranjanpada in Panvel, Raigad district, has long served as an inspiration for budding musicians. Despite his remarkable achievements, he remains incredibly modest, humble, and always willing to assist others. With a deep passion for vocal instruments, Pandit Umesh has consistently dedicated his efforts to promoting musical services at the grassroots level. He holds a 'Sangite Visharad' degree from All India Gandharva College and studied classical music for a decade under the guidance of Ustad Aslam Khan from Jaipur's Atrauli Gharana. His profound understanding of classical music has led to numerous successful solo concerts.

Legacy of Bhajan Samrat Nivrittibuwa Choudhary

Pandit Umesh, who has brilliantly carried forward the legacy of Bhajan Samrat Nivrittibuwa Choudhary, has garnered recognition across the nation. His impressive tally of over 150 concerts span the length and breadth of India, earning him numerous awards in acknowledgment of his exceptional singing skills.

Notably, Pandit Umesh Chaudhary's classical singing was recently recorded in Mumbai, and this program is scheduled for broadcast on Wednesday, October 18th, at 10:30 am on Mumbai Asmita Akash channel. Remarkably, he has become the first singer among the Bhumiputras, a source of great pride for the residents of Raigad and Navi Mumbai.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Bengali Association To Host Sharadotsav 2023 From October 20 To 24 In Vashi

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)