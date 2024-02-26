Raigad: Bridge Collapses During Fishing Expedition In Uran; 2 Dead, 2 Injured

Two persons died and two others injured when the portion of a bridge collapsed at hen a portion of a bridge collapsed while they were fishing at Dadarpada in Uran taluka of Raigad district on Monday evening.

Details of bridge collapse

According to police, the incident happened when four friends, Gurunath Sadanand Katkari, Suraj Sham Waghmare, Rajesh Laxman Waghmare and Avinash Suresh Murkute, all aged between 30 and 25 years, were fishing at around 5.30 PM on Monday.

While Rajesh and Avinash died on the spot, Gurunath and Suraj were injured and admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Meanwhile, the two other laborers sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The Uran police swiftly responded to the scene, retrieving the bodies and coordinating the transfer of the injured to medical facilities for treatment.

Further investigations underway

"The police are carrying out further investigations into the incident to ascertain the cause of the bridge collapse," stated an official from the Uran police station said.