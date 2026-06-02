Raigad Administration Urges Farmers To Use 1962 Veterinary Helpline, WhatsApp Chatbot For Livestock Healthcare

Farmers can now access veterinary advice, video consultations and animal healthcare information through Maharashtra's 1962 helpline and WhatsApp chatbot service | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, June 2: The Raigad district administration has appealed to livestock owners and farmers to make maximum use of the 1962 toll-free veterinary helpline and the newly launched WhatsApp chatbot service, saying the initiatives are helping strengthen veterinary healthcare delivery across Maharashtra, particularly in rural and remote areas.

According to the administration, the 1962 helpline, operated jointly by Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL), IndusInd Bank and the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department, has facilitated treatment for more than 800,000 animals over the past five years through Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) that provide doorstep veterinary care.

WhatsApp chatbot launched for farmers

To further improve accessibility, the Animal Husbandry Department and BFIL have introduced a WhatsApp-based chatbot service that allows farmers to access veterinary information and consultations from their homes. Farmers can use the service by sending a “Hi” message to +91 9063142299 on WhatsApp.

The chatbot enables users to obtain information on livestock diseases, treatment protocols, vaccination schedules, animal husbandry practices and government welfare schemes. It also provides direct access to veterinary doctors through chat, audio consultations and video consultations.

“The Animal Husbandry Department has accorded priority to providing immediate veterinary assistance to livestock owners. Farmers and cattle rearers should take maximum advantage of the 1962 call centre service and the WhatsApp chatbot facility to ensure timely healthcare for their animals,” the Raigad district administration said.

Digital services strengthen veterinary healthcare

Officials said the platform includes veterinary teleconsultation services, direct interaction with veterinarians, hospital and service directories, information on government schemes and answers to frequently asked questions.

Data released by the department shows that between October 2025 and May 2026, as many as 615 farmers interacted with the chatbot, while 201 video consultations were successfully completed.

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The initiative aims to strengthen veterinary service delivery across Maharashtra, improve digital accessibility, provide timely expert guidance to farmers and establish a faster response mechanism for livestock-related healthcare needs.

The administration said the services help farmers save travel time and expenses, ensure quicker responses during animal health emergencies, increase awareness of government schemes and contribute to improved livestock productivity and overall animal health.

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