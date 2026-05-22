Maharashtra Govt's Rural Livestock Entrepreneurship Scheme To Open Online Soon After MahaDBT Portal Work | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s much-awaited Chief Minister’s Rural Livestock Entrepreneurship Scheme will soon open for online applications once the ongoing work on the MahaDBT portal is completed, officials from Animal Husbandry Department said on Friday.

Transparent implementation promised

Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Kiran Patil said the department is committed to implementing the scheme in a transparent manner to strengthen the rural economy and modernise the animal husbandry sector through entrepreneurship. He said the process of enabling online applications on the MahaDBT portal is currently underway through MahaIT, and applications from eligible beneficiaries will be invited once the portal becomes operational.

The scheme has been launched to provide a new direction to the state’s livestock sector and generate employment opportunities in rural areas. Officials said the initiative has received a positive response from youths, farmers and livestock rearers across Maharashtra, prompting the department to undertake detailed planning for smooth and timely implementation.

Home-based online applications

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be able to submit applications online from their homes through the MahaDBT portal. The technical team of MahaIT is working on a war footing to complete the portal development at the earliest.

“An official notification regarding the launch of the scheme will be issued soon after the portal work is completed,” Dr. Patil said.

The department has also appealed to interested beneficiaries to contact the toll-free helpline number 1962 or approach their nearest veterinary centre for official information, guidance and assistance related to the scheme.

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