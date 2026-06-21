Raigad Administration Orders Closure Of All Swimming Pools Amid Low Rainfall, Delayed Monsoon & Dwindling Water Reserves | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has ordered the closure of all swimming pools dependent on public water supply schemes from June 20 to June 30 in view of low rainfall, delayed monsoon and dwindling water reserves across the district.

Legal Authority & Objective

The order was issued by District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Kishan Jawale under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

According to officials, Raigad has received only 8.9 mm rainfall, or around 2 per cent of the normal precipitation, as of June 20. Data from the Irrigation Department shows that the average usable water storage in 28 minor irrigation projects stands at just 17.89 per cent, while the Hetawane Medium Irrigation Project has 27.31 per cent usable storage.

IMD Forecast & Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued hot and humid weather conditions in the district, with chances of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during the afternoon or evening. A Yellow Alert has been issued for the district.

Officials said the monsoon is yet to fully set in over Raigad, while the possible impact of El Niño has contributed to the delay and prolonged heat conditions.

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Administration's Advisory to Citizens

"The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply amid low rainfall and shrinking water storage levels in the district. Citizens are urged to use water judiciously and cooperate with conservation efforts," the Raigad administration said.

The administration has also directed tehsildars, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, Panvel Municipal Corporation, gram panchayats and concerned departments to ensure immediate closure of swimming pools in their respective jurisdictions. Authorities have been instructed to curb water wastage, prevent unauthorised water usage and undertake public awareness campaigns on water conservation.

Residents have also been advised to prepare for possible reductions in water supply and to use available water resources sparingly until the monsoon improves the situation.

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