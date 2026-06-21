Muslim Organisation Objects To Yoga Session Outside Minara Masjid, Calls For Sensitivity | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Muslim think tank Milli Shoora has expressed strong reservations over a yoga session organised outside the historic Minara Masjid on Mohammed Ali Road, stating that while yoga itself is not objectionable, the choice of venue was inappropriate and insensitive.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Milli Shoora Convenor, Advocate Zubair Azmi said the organisation had no objection to yoga as a healthy physical activity. However, he argued that conducting such an event outside a prominent mosque, regarded as an important symbol of the Muslim community, appeared unnecessary and created the impression of asserting a majoritarian identity in a sensitive location.

Azmi noted that yoga sessions could be held at a variety of suitable public venues, including Chowpatty, parks and gardens, without attracting controversy. He questioned the decision to organise the programme on a busy road outside the mosque, particularly when Muslims are often not permitted to offer Friday or Eid prayers on public roads.

According to him, the situation creates a perception of double standards, suggesting that certain restrictions are applied selectively to one community. He said such actions run contrary to the principles of equality, fairness and equal treatment under the law.

Milli Shoora urged the authorities to act with sensitivity, impartiality and respect for the constitutional and religious rights of all citizens. The organisation stressed that maintaining communal harmony and social cohesion should remain a priority, especially in a diverse city such as Mumbai.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions over the use of public spaces for religious and cultural activities, with community groups calling for consistent policies that apply equally to all sections of society.

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