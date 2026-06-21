Mumbai Celebrates 12th International Day Of Yoga With Massive Gatherings, Political Leaders, Diplomats & Citizens Uniting Across Venues |

Mumbai marked the 12th International Day of Yoga on Sunday with large gatherings and community events across the city, bringing together political leaders, diplomats, wellness practitioners and citizens to celebrate the ancient Indian discipline.

CM Fadnavis Leads Session at Worli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a major yoga session at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, accompanied by his wife Amruta and daughter Divija.

Speaking on the occasion, Divija Fadnavis highlighted yoga's Indian roots and cultural significance. "It is important to remember where yoga came from. This may be an international day, but it is also a proud moment for our country because yoga originated in India and has been passed down through generations," she said.

Session at Arya Samaj, Fort

Yoga enthusiasts also gathered at Arya Samaj in Fort for a session organised by corporator Kamalakar Dalvi and co-organised by Dharmveer Shastri. Participants included Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar and BJP Mumbai General Secretary Acharya Pawan Tripathi. Attendees took part enthusiastically in the exercises before sharing refreshments.

The Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Mumbai, partnered with R.A. Podar Medical College to host a yoga programme attended by around 500 participants at the Nehru Science Centre. CARI also collaborated with YMT Ayurvedic Medical College for a separate event involving 270 students and staff, following a yoga awareness parade held on June 17. A 'Sea-Side Yoga Utsav' was also organised at Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill.

BJP Minority Morcha Session

Meanwhile, the BJP Minority Morcha conducted a yoga session outside Minara Masjid on Saturday, drawing participation from local residents and party workers.

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai celebrated the occasion with a special morning session at AUM Life, a wellness centre dedicated to yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and holistic living.

Led by yoga instructor and wellness educator Rasika Akshad Pawar, the event brought together members of the diplomatic community, friends of Israel and wellness enthusiasts. Among the participants was Deputy Chief of Mission Avishag Hefer, who practises yoga daily.

Following the session, guests were served a healthy breakfast. The event underscored yoga's benefits for physical and mental well-being while fostering connections among people from diverse backgrounds.

Israeli Consul General Yaniv Revach said yoga, one of India's greatest gifts to the world, has gained immense popularity in Israel. Similar celebrations were held across Israel, reflecting the strong cultural ties and friendship between the two countries.

Through the coordinated efforts of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Indian missions abroad, International Day of Yoga celebrations this year are being organised at nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with participation from more than 210 Indian missions.

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