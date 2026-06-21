Kalyan Police's DCP Squad Nabs Absconding Drug Peddler, Seizes MD Worth ₹13.25 Lakh In Early Morning Ambivli Operation |

Kalyan: In a major crackdown on the narcotics trade, the Kalyan Police's Special Squad, popularly known as the DCP Squad, arrested a 26-year-old drug peddler and seized 66.26 grams of Mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately Rs 13.25 lakh. The accused, who had been absconding in an earlier narcotics case, was apprehended after months of sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Guidance & Strategic Patrol

The operation was carried out in the early hours of June 19 under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende. Acting on specific inputs, the DCP Squad was conducting a special patrol to trace wanted offenders and crack down on drug traffickers in the Ambivli area.

At around 3.10 am, the police intercepted a scooter (MH-05-EZ-6684) near Mangeshi Building on the Vadavali-Ambivli Road after its rider displayed suspicious behaviour. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 66.26 grams of MD, a banned synthetic narcotic with an estimated market value of Rs 13.25 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abbas Haider Syed Irani (26), a resident of Patil Nagar, Ambivli, Kalyan. Police said the accused has multiple criminal cases registered against him and had been evading arrest in a previous narcotics offence for several months.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane said the accused was a wanted drug peddler, and the Special Squad had laid a well-planned trap based on technical inputs and sustained surveillance before successfully apprehending him.

The operation was executed by a team comprising API Anil Gaikwad, ASI Jitendra Thoke, Sadashiv Deore, Amit Shinde, Anil Kharsan, Akash Birpan, Chetan Patil and Pravin Khandekar.

The accused was produced before the Kalyan court on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody until June 23, 2026. Investigators are now probing the source of the seized contraband, the accused's supply network, and possible links with other members of the narcotics syndicate.

Police officials said the seizure marks another significant success in the ongoing drive against drug trafficking in the Kalyan region and reaffirmed that strict action would continue against those involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

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