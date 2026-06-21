Free Tailoring Training Programme Concludes In Kalyan East, Empowering Hundreds Of Women With Employable Skills For Financial Independence |

Kalyan: Reinforcing the message that women’s empowerment begins with economic independence, a free tailoring training programme aimed at equipping women with employable skills concluded successfully in Kalyan East. Organised with the support of the Madhu Bahuuddeshiya Foundation, Nashik, the initiative enabled hundreds of women to acquire vocational skills, marking another step towards financial self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

Certificate Distribution Ceremony

The certificate distribution ceremony was held at the public outreach office of Kalyan East MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad, where women who successfully completed the training were felicitated for their achievement. The programme focused on providing practical tailoring skills that can help women generate income, start home-based enterprises and strengthen their financial independence.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad said empowering women with skills is one of the most effective ways to build self-confidence and create long-term economic opportunities. "This initiative is a small but meaningful effort to place skills in the hands of women, instil confidence in their minds and help them move towards self-reliance. We are committed to expanding such programmes on a much larger scale in the future," she said.

Enthusiastic Response & Participant Gratitude

The training programme, conducted in collaboration with the Madhu Bahuuddeshiya Foundation, witnessed an enthusiastic response from women across the constituency. Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying the newly acquired skills would help them contribute to their family income and pursue self-employment opportunities.

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The event was attended by Corporator Saroj Rai, Indira Tare, Pranali Joshi, Mandal President Nitesh Mhatre, Santosh Shelar, Vijay Upadhyay, Yashoda Mali, Amruta Jadhav, Mona Seth, Shila Raj, Anju Shukla, Foundation President Ajit Ghosalkar, Pooja Kadu, Vijay Jadhav and Vandanatai More, along with several other office-bearers and a large number of women beneficiaries.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on community-driven skill development programmes designed to enhance women's participation in the workforce. Organisers said similar training initiatives would continue to be launched to encourage entrepreneurship and improve employment prospects for women in the region, thereby contributing to inclusive social and economic development.

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