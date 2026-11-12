Raigad Accident: Surat Pilgrim Bus Rams Into 7 Vehicles Near Shilphata In Khopoli, 12 Injured; Driver Flees

Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the accident site near Shilphata as injured motorists were shifted to nearby hospitals | File Photo

Khopoli, November 12, 2026: Twelve people were injured, one of them critically, after a private bus carrying pilgrims from Surat in Gujarat rammed into seven vehicles over a stretch of nearly 200 metres near Shilphata in Khopoli on Thursday afternoon.

The bus, which allegedly suffered brake failure while negotiating a downhill stretch, hit an autorickshaw, cars and motorcycles before finally coming to a halt after crashing into another private bus near the Shilphata bus stand.

The bus (GJ 14 W 0916), operated by Mauli Transport from Surat, was carrying devotees who had visited Pandharpur in Maharashtra for religious darshan.

During their return journey, the group had visited the monastery of Gangagiri Maharaj in Khopoli and was proceeding towards Panvel via Khopoli when the accident occurred around 2 pm.

Brake Failure Suspected On Downhill Stretch

According to preliminary information, the bus suffered brake failure on the downhill stretch near the government rest house and Suruchi Hotel at Shilphata.

The driver allegedly lost control, causing the bus to ram into seven vehicles coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that some of the vehicles were pushed off the road and crashed into roadside shops.

The bus finally came to a halt after hitting a private company's bus near Visava Hotel, opposite the Shilphata bus stand. Had the bus not collided with the stationary vehicle, several more vehicles could have come in its path, potentially increasing the casualty count.

Fortunately, traffic movement was relatively light at the time of the accident, averting a bigger tragedy. While none of the bus passengers sustained major injuries, people travelling in the vehicles hit by the bus were injured.

Injured Shifted To Khopoli And Kalamboli Hospitals

Teams from the Highway Police, Khopoli Police and HELP Foundation rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were shifted to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital and Jakhotia Hospital in Khopoli, while those requiring specialised treatment were referred to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

The HELP Foundation shared the identities of the 12 injured as Isha Pundalik Jadhav (22), Prafull Nathuram Dhawalkar (38), Sandeep Francis Mukane (32), Vipul Shrikrishna Pathrodkar (29), Suhas Sharad Bhalerao (35), Swapnil Sunil Pawar (36), Somnath Chander Pawar (36), Varad Anant Deshmukh (13), Kunal Pravin Dalvi (28), Suresh Virappa Biradar (30), Pritam Waghmare (30) and Anand Arun Gosavi (36). They are residents of Parli, Khopoli, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel and other parts of Khalapur taluka.

Pritam Waghmare, a resident of Khalapur, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for further treatment.

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Bus Driver Flees After Accident

The bus driver allegedly fled the spot, fearing an assault by the crowd. Police said efforts were underway to trace him and further legal proceedings were being initiated.

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