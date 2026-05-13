Maharashtra Tragedy: 8 Devotees Injured After Mini Bus Overturns On Mumbai–Pune Highway Near Khopoli

Emergency teams rescue injured devotees after a mini bus overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Highway near Khopoli on Wednesday morning | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 13: Eight devotees were injured after a mini bus travelling from Murbad to Jejuri overturned at a dangerous curve on the Mumbai–Pune National Highway (NH-48) near the HOC bridge around 8:15 am on Wednesday.

The injured were first taken to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Khopoli Municipal Hospital and later shifted to MGM Hospital in Panvel for further treatment.

The accident involved a Force mini bus (MH-06-BW-4030) driven by Bharat Ramesh Shelke (28), a resident of Shelke Pada in Murbad, Thane district. The bus, carrying devotees, was heading towards Jejuri when the driver allegedly lost control on a downhill curve, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Emergency teams rescue injured devotees after a mini bus overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Highway near Khopoli on Wednesday morning | File Photo

Injured devotees identified

The injured have been identified as Kamalabai Ramchandra Mali (70), Gurunath Dongre (60), Balaram Bhoir (65), Ravindra Ram Mali (45), Gulabbai Dattu Humne (85), Ashok Jayaram Dongre (60), Kasturi Ganesh Mali (15), and Meenabai Gurunath Dongre. All the injured are residents of Shelke Pada in Murbad taluka.

Teams from the Borghat Highway Traffic Police, IRB patrolling unit, Delta Force, Maharashtra Security Force, along with ambulances from Lokmanya Hospital and Swamini services, and members of Help Foundation, rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation, safely evacuating the injured passengers.

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Police begin investigation into accident

“The driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn, leading to the accident. The injured were immediately rescued and shifted for medical treatment. Further investigation is underway,” said Police Inspector Sachin Hire of Khopoli Police Station.

Traffic on the highway was restored after the damaged vehicle was moved aside, and police have initiated further investigation into the incident.

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