Raigad: 4 held in Alibag for giving fake notes to onion trader

Four people have been arrested in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly giving an onion trader 22 fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2,200, police said on Saturday.

The four had purchased onions from the trader on September 29 and the latter complained to the police the next day after he found the Rs 100 denomination currency notes suspicious, an official said.

He said fake Rs 500 notes, 82 notes with a face value of Rs 200 each apart from a printing machine and other electronic equipment have been seized from them.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 07:04 PM IST