Raigad: 2 Pune Tourists Rescued From Drowning At Kashid Beach Using Robotic Buoy

Police personnel and lifeguards used a robotic buoy to rescue two tourists caught in deep waters at Kashid beach | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 23: In the third drowning-related incident reported at Kashid beach within the past month, two tourists from Pune were rescued from drowning on Friday evening with the help of a robotic buoy deployed by the district administration.

The incident took place at around 6.35 pm on Friday, when Atharva Varaksh Gaikwad (19) and Sumit Rajaram Bhujbal (17), both residents of Shikrapur in Pune district, were pulled towards deeper waters while swimming at the beach.

Police and lifeguards launch rescue operation

Police constables Pravin Rotkar and Jitendra Mane, who were on duty at the beach, immediately noticed the duo struggling in the sea and rushed to their rescue.

With assistance from lifeguards Saudagar and Shubham Lad, both tourists were safely brought back to shore using a robotic buoy provided by the Raigad District Disaster Management Authority.

“This is the third such incident reported at Kashid beach within a month. The prompt response of police personnel and lifeguards, along with the availability of modern rescue equipment like the robotic buoy, helped save two precious lives,” the Raigad district administration said.

Administration issues safety appeal

The administration further appealed to tourists to strictly follow safety instructions and avoid venturing into deep waters, especially during rough sea conditions.

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The first drowning-related incident at the beach was reported on April 28, raising concerns over tourist safety at one of Raigad’s most visited coastal destinations. Officials said the robotic buoy system introduced by the administration has once again proved effective in handling emergency rescue situations.

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