'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP After 'Blank' Copies Of Constitution Distributed At Event In Nagpur; Video

@BJP4Maharashtra

A massive row erupted after the BJP accused the Congress party of distributing blank copies of the Constitution at an event of Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra BJP from its X handle posted a video of the book with black pages inside.

Watch the video here:

The saffron party, in the post, attacked the Congress and wrote, "The Congress party wants to erase the Constitution of India. All laws written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are to be deleted. That is why Rahul Gandhi had predicted that reservation would be cancelled," the Maharashtra BJP tweeted...Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his constitution is not an election issue but the foundation of the life of India and its citizens. People will teach a lesson to the anti-constitutional Congress."

Devendra Fadnavis slams Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Rahul, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement to the media said, "Rahul Gandhi's disloyalty for the Constitution of India was seen yesterday. The accusation I made turned out to be true. He doesn't want to glorify the Constitution with the Red Book but he did this drama to warn and seek help from the urban naxals and anarchists who are with him. He is insulting the Constitution every day. Congress insulted Dr B R Ambedkar, insulted the Constitution. Now no one will forget their tricks."

Nagpur: On Congres MP & Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Devendra Fadnavis says, "Rahul Gandhi's disloyalty for the Constitution of India was seen yesterday. The accusation I made turned out to be true. He doesn't want to… pic.twitter.com/Z08iLDTyyY — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of saving the Consitution in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The Opposition parties believe that it was the most fundamental issue for its performance in the elections which stopped the NDA way below the majority.

Hitting back the Maharashtra Congress in a post on X said, "The NDA government of Maharashtra is known as 'Khokhe Government' all over the world. These are the people who bought the kiosks two and a half years ago and now they are leaving after deceiving the public. Earlier Narendra Modi used to come here and talk about the irrigation scam, then he started committing scams along with them. This government has committed so many scams in two and a half years that even the Guinness Book of Records would feel ashamed. This shows that the Mahayuti people had formed the government only for looting and the people of Maharashtra have had to bear the loss."

महाराष्ट्र की NDA सरकार को पूरी दुनिया में 'खोखे सरकार' के नाम से जाना जाता है।



ये वो लोग हैं, जो ढाई साल पहले खोखे लेकर आए थे और अब ये लोग जनता को धोखा देकर जा रहे हैं।



पहले नरेंद्र मोदी यहां आकर सिंचाई घोटाले की बात करते थे, फिर उन्हीं के साथ मिलकर घोटाला करने लगे।



इस सरकार… pic.twitter.com/qn7SQMhxn5 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2024

Reacting to the charge, Congress chief spokesman Atul Londhe accused the BJP of spreading fake narrative. He asked why BJP is disturbed, if Rahul Gandhi carries a copy of the Constitution, reiterating the party's resolve to save it.

Addressing the gathering yesterday, the Congress MP had said, ''What was being spoken by Bhagwan Buddha, Gandhiji, Ambedkarji, Ashok, Phule are all in the Constitution. This book is not just a modern version but the thoughts behind it are 1000 years old... This book (shows) is a way to live and a way to die.'' He also blamed BJP and RSS for eroding values enshrined in the Constitution.