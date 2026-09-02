Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Leaders To Stand Firm On Party Ideology | X/@INCIndia

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged newly appointed district-level party leaders in Maharashtra to remain firmly committed to the Congress ideology and work to ensure justice for the people.

Gandhi was speaking at the concluding session of a 10-day training programme for newly appointed district Congress presidents near Nashik. He interacted with the leaders for nearly two hours and also met their family members.

Gandhi’s message to party leaders

Congress Working Committee member Arif Naseem Khan said Gandhi asked the district presidents to stand solidly with the party’s ideology and fight for justice for the people.

Gandhi also demonstrated karate and jujutsu, speaking about the importance of developing mental and physical strength.

During his one-day visit to Nashik, Gandhi met senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, interacted with tribal students and representatives and reviewed the party’s organisational preparedness.

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Congress organisational restructuring

The Maharashtra Congress appointed 69 new district and city presidents in May as part of its organisational restructuring.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said state Congress leaders discussed “current important issues” concerning Maharashtra with Gandhi during the meeting.

The visit was Gandhi’s second to Maharashtra since August 22, when he participated in the Pune leg of the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” student movement, which raised issues including paper leaks, examination irregularities and rising fees.

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