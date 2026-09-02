Prashant Kishor Demands Probe Into Tejashwi Yadav's Role In Alleged Bihar 'Dustbin Scam' | PTI

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Wednesday demanded a probe into RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s role in the alleged “dustbin scam”, claiming the procurement began when Tejashwi was Bihar’s health minister in the former Mahagathbandhan government.

Kishor had earlier sought a probe into the alleged role of former health minister Mangal Pandey in the matter. He said the alleged scam started when Tejashwi was the health minister and continued until Pandey, a BJP leader, held the post.

He claimed that a dustbin priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 was purchased for Rs 15,000 per piece. He demanded that the role of a senior officer instrumental in the purchase of dustbins during the tenures of both Tejashwi and Pandey also be investigated.

Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party founder and MLA Prashant Kishor says, ''Look, I have already said in the case of the dustbins that the reports circulating in the media are certainly concerning. If a dustbin worth ₹500–1,000 has been purchased for ₹15,000, then somewhere… pic.twitter.com/npbHjQosuf — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

Probe ordered into alleged scam

Bihar health minister Nishant Kumar has ordered a probe into the alleged corruption in the purchase of dustbins, drugs and medical equipment.

State health department's special secretary Thiyagarajan SM will head a committee that would conduct thorough investigations into the allegations of corruption.

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Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (BMSICL) procured the dustbins. The inquiry committee has been directed to submit its report at the earliest.

Allegations over dustbin purchases

Reports, citing an RTI, claimed that 75-litre plastic dustbins, available in the market for around Rs 1,000-1,500, were purchased for Rs 15,490 each.

It also alleged that 45-litre bins were procured for about Rs 11,000 apiece.

The main opposition party also alleged that a Rs 617-crore “dustbin scam” took place during the tenure of former health minister Mangal Pandey.

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Kishor targets government

Speaking on the Delhi hotel row involving LJP (RV) MLA and Bihar minister Sanjay Singh, Kishor once again targeted Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary without naming him.

“It is alleged that a minister was beaten with shoes and slippers for allegedly misbehaving with a girl in Delhi. When the character of the head of the government itself is tainted, and criminality, such incidents involving ministers, MLAs, people associated with the system and officials will continue to be heard about...”