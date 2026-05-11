'Rahul Gandhi Is Most Rejected Commodity In Indian Politics': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams LoP For Calling Narendra Modi A 'Compromised PM'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling Rahul Gandhi the “most rejected commodity in Indian politics” and claiming that he has been rejected by voters across the country.

Responding to Gandhi’s allegations that PM Modi was a “compromised PM”, Fadnavis said that in a democracy, only leaders accepted by the people truly hold significance. Questioning Gandhi’s political relevance, the Chief Minister said, “In a democracy, the people’s acceptance is what matters. Rahul Gandhi has been rejected repeatedly by the people and by every state. So, do you really accord him any significance?”

#WATCH | Delhi | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "Rahul Gandhi is the most rejected commodity in Indian politics, rejected by all, in every single state. It seems to me that he is simply a product that the people have cast aside. In a democracy, only those whom… pic.twitter.com/QGpj8WHTEJ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Fadnavis further backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the country continues to stand firmly behind him. Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership, he said, “The nation stands with Modi Ji; the nation stands behind Modi Ji; and time and again, the nation bestows its blessings upon Modi Ji.”

The remarks came amid an escalating political war of words between the BJP and the Opposition over Modi’s recent appeal to citizens in the backdrop of global economic instability triggered by the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

A day earlier, Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Prime Minister after Modi urged citizens to collectively contribute towards helping the country tackle global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures.

Taking to X, Gandhi accused the Centre of shifting responsibility onto the public instead of addressing economic concerns. “Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday, don’t buy gold, don’t go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren’t sermons, these are proofs of failure,” Gandhi wrote.

He further alleged that after 12 years in power, the government was asking citizens to alter their lifestyles due to policy failures. “Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves,” he said, while once again referring to Modi as a “Compromised PM”.

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