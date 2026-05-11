'Proofs Of Failure': Opposition Targets PM Modi Over 'WFH, Don't Buy Gold For A Year' Appeal Amid US-Iran War

New Delhi: Leaders from opposition parties have launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he appealed to citizens to participate collectively to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures amid the Iran-US war.

Taking to X, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday - don't buy gold, don't go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertiliser and cooking oil, take the metro, work from home. These aren't sermons - these are proofs of failure."

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"In 12 years, he's brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go. Every time, they shift the responsibility onto the people so they can escape accountability themselves," he added. Gandhi also reiterated his "Compromised PM" charge while concluding the post.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also slammed PM Modi and said,"Dear fellow countrymen, until the elections, Modi ji bore your burdens; once the elections are over, your utility is done."

"Now, in the name of patriotism, get in line. Gas has become expensive; now petrol and diesel will also get costlier," he added.

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He further said, "In the name of patriotism, you must stop using petrol, diesel, and gas; don't buy gold; don't even use cooking oil. But Modi ji will bring lakhs of people to his rallies in droves, go on foreign trips, burn plenty of fuel; his people won't just buy gold—they'll snap up the entire nation's wealth—but you keep playing the fool."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called it "Policy failure" and wrote, "Policy failure to handle the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, election-related decisions cannot now be dumped at the door of the citizens and asked to conserve oil and curtail travel/purchases."

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"The citizens are anyway bearing the impact of this government’s chunaav-focused governance and award-collecting foreign relations," she added.