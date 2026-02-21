Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi Court Over 2014 RSS Defamation Case; Names Harshwardhan Sapkal As New Guarantor

Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi Court Over 2014 RSS Defamation Case; Names Sapkal As New Guarantor | Representative Image

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before a Bhiwandi magistrate’s court to furnish fresh surety in a 2014 defamation case filed by an RSS activist. The Congress leader has named Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor while complying with the court’s direction in the long-pending matter.

Speaking on the case, Advocate Prabodh Jaywant told IANS that Gandhi appeared in the Bhiwandi court to furnish fresh surety in a 2014 defamation case. He added that the Congress leader had earlier received bail, but the original bail bond holders, after the earlier surety holder, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, passed away, so he needed to secure bail again. He named Sapkal as his new guarantor.

Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer added the court accepted Sapkal as the surety holder. He further added, "The case is proceeding on a fast-track basis, and the party is cooperating with the court with full faith in the judicial system. There is no question of an apology, as Rahul Gandhi has already stated before the Supreme Court that he is ready to face trial and present the truth before the court.”

Meanwhile, prior to the leader appearing in the Court, BJP workers marked a protest and displayed black flags to Gandhi, who was en route to Thane.

What was the statement made by Rahul Gandhi?

Congress leader, while speaking at a rally at Sonale village during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, stated that the Sangh was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The defamation case was filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Rajesh Kunte.

Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar On Defamation Case

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the claim made against Gandhi was baseless, adding that, "Some people have tried to entangle Rahul Gandhi and intimidate him. Rahul Gandhi is a person who does not fear such attempts. He has shown that no matter how many cases are filed, he will continue to fight for truth, the people, the country’s progress, and India’s development..."

