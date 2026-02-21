Rahul Gandhi In Mumbai: BJP Workers Show Black Flags To Congress MP Ahead Of Bhiwandi Court Appearance In 2014 RSS Defamation Case - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday staged a protest by showing black flags to Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as his convoy passed through Mumbai en route to Thane and Bhiwandi.

VIDEO | Mulund: BJP workers show black flags to Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi en route to Thane.



Visuals Show BJP Workers Protesting Against Rahul Gandhi

According to visuals that surfaced on social media, a group of around six to eight BJP workers gathered at the Mulund toll plaza, where they waved black flags and displayed posters of Rahul Gandhi marked with a red cross. The protest took place as Gandhi’s convoy was moving through the area. Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened immediately and prevented the protesters from stopping or obstructing the convoy, ensuring smooth passage.

Why Is Rahul Gandhi In Mumbai?

Rahul Gandhi is in Mumbai to appear before the Bhiwandi court in connection with a 2014 defamation case related to remarks on the RSS. Earlier in the day, he arrived at Mumbai airport, where he received a grand welcome from party workers and senior leaders of the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, before proceeding to Bhiwandi.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court



Confirming the legal proceedings, Gandhi’s advocate Narayan Iyer said the Congress leader would personally remain present before the court to complete procedural formalities. He explained that Gandhi is required to sign a fresh bond and submit a new guarantor, as his earlier guarantor, Shivraj Patil, has passed away.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Mumbai. He will appear before the Bhiwandi court today in connection with a 2014 defamation case.



“The defamation case dates back to 2014 and is currently at the evidence stage. The complainant, Rajesh, has already been cross-examined. The second witness, Ashok Saikar, who had examined the private complaint at the time, has been examined, but his cross-examination under Section 202 is pending,” Iyer said. He added that Saturday’s hearing is expected to focus primarily on the court accepting the new guarantor and no cross-examination is likely to take place.

