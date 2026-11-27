Race Cars In, Commuters Out: Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road Faces 13-Day Closure For Racing Festival | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Adding to the problems of Navi Mumbai residents, a key stretch connecting Seawoods and Vashi on Palm Beach Road will remain closed to all vehicles for 13 days, from November 25 to December 7, in view of the Indian Racing Festival – Navi Mumbai Night Street Race and Formula 4 Indian Championship scheduled from December 4 to 6.

Traffic Restrictions On Palm Beach Road

The road connecting Ganpat Sheth Tandel Ground in Seawoods towards Vashi, as well as the stretch from Belapur towards Ganpat Sheth Tandel Ground, has been completely shut to vehicular traffic to facilitate the construction of the racing track and ensure public safety.

The traffic restrictions, which came into effect at 12.01 am on November 25, will remain in force until midnight on December 7, as per an order issued by Dr Rahul Khade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai.

Read Also Formula 4 Racing In Navi Mumbai Leaves Nerul, Seawoods Residents Grappling With Road Closures

Alternative Routes For Daily Commuters

The closure is expected to inconvenience motorists, particularly daily commuters using Palm Beach Road to travel between Seawoods, Nerul, Belapur and Vashi. Motorists will have to take alternative routes during the restriction period.

According to the traffic notification, vehicles travelling from Seawoods towards Vashi can use the Akshar Signal, while those coming from Nerul West towards Vashi can take the Vajrani Sports Signal. Similarly, motorists travelling from Belapur towards Seawoods can use the Akshar Signal, while those heading towards Nerul West can take the Vajrani Sports Signal.

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Restrictions Imposed Over Public Safety Concerns

The restrictions were imposed following a request from the event organisers, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd, represented by its CMD Akhilesh Reddy, seeking temporary road closures until the completion of the racing event. The Seawoods Traffic Division recommended the restrictions, citing public safety and the need to prevent congestion around the racing circuit.

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