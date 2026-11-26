Formula 4 racing track preparations along Palm Beach Road have disrupted traffic and neighbourhood access in Navi Mumbai's Nerul and Seawoods areas. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: With preparations for the Formula 4 racing event entering the final stage, residents of Nerul and Seawoods are grappling with road closures, traffic restrictions and disruption to everyday life. The track construction and traffic arrangements along Palm Beach Road and parts of Nerul-Seawoods have narrowed roads, affected pedestrian movement and disrupted access to neighbourhoods, prompting residents to question the civic body's priorities and expenditure on the event.

Residents Raise Concerns Over Traffic Restrictions

The races are scheduled for December 5 and 6, but residents remain uncertain about how long roads will remain closed, the timings of the restrictions and the alternative routes available. They have also alleged that adequate information about traffic diversions has not been provided and that their objections and suggestions were not sought before the restrictions were implemented.

The disruption has extended to local grounds, with weddings scheduled at Ganpat Sheth Tandel Ground and events at the exhibition ground reportedly cancelled. The track passing through the ground in Sector 24 has also affected local sportspersons who use the facility for practice.

The racing track has been set up near Jewels of Navi Mumbai in Nerul and along Palm Beach Road. Residents have also questioned the decision to dig up and reconstruct a road that had been built barely a year ago as part of the preparations for the event.

Over Rs 40 Crore Expenditure Questioned

The financial implications of hosting the event have further fuelled criticism. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reportedly spent over Rs 40 crore so far, with expenditure likely to increase, while the expected revenue from the event is only around Rs 10 crore. Residents have questioned the rationale behind spending such a substantial amount of public money when the expected income is considerably lower, particularly when the event is causing inconvenience to people living in the affected areas.

The civic body has not publicly disclosed the details of its agreement with the organisers, the conditions under which permission was granted or its financial commitments. The agreement has reportedly not been placed before the general body either.

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Civic Priorities And Transparency Under Scrutiny

Residents have also questioned civic priorities, pointing out that while the proposal for a sports complex in Vashi was shelved, over Rs 40 crore is being spent on the racing event.

Uddhav Sena deputy city chief Sameer Bagwan has demanded that the NMMC disclose the revenue expected from the event and place the agreement with the organisers before the general body.

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