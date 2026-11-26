Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: In a major move to strengthen property rights of flat owners, the Maharashtra government has announced the introduction of ‘Vertical Property Cards’ for nearly seven crore flat owners across the state.

The initiative will provide individual legal ownership records for flats, along with documented rights over common areas in buildings, on the lines of the traditional 7/12 land extract.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision on Wednesday, stating that the draft rules have been uploaded on the Revenue Department's official website for public consultation.

Citizens and experts have been invited to submit suggestions and objections within 30 days. The government plans to finalise the rules within the next two months and implement the scheme across Maharashtra.

The initiative, being undertaken on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeks to address the absence of a comprehensive ownership record for individual flats and common areas in urban properties. Amendments are being proposed to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to facilitate the new system.

Separate Records For Flats And Buildings

Under the proposed framework, two separate formats, D1 and D2, will be introduced for buildings in urban areas. The D1 record will contain details of the original landowner, land, approved building plans, open spaces, roads and common areas, with the rights of all flat owners over shared spaces duly recorded.

The D2 record will maintain individual details, including the flat owner's name, flat number, approved carpet or built-up area, as applicable, and associated ownership rights.

In rural areas, property records will be prepared under formats IA (Village Form 7C) and IB (Village Form 7D).

The entire process will be digitised, and flat owners will receive digital property cards that can be stored and accessed like ATM cards. The system will integrate the Registration and Stamps Department, Cooperation Department, local self-government bodies, planning authorities such as CIDCO and NAINA, municipal corporations and councils, MahaRERA and the Land Records Department through an API-based mechanism.

Loans And Legal Restrictions To Be Recorded

The property cards will also record financial liabilities and legal restrictions, including bank loans, mortgages, property tax dues, housing society arrears, court restrictions and government dues. While common loans taken by builders will reflect in the main building record, individual loans will be recorded against the respective flat owner's card.

However, the facility will be restricted to projects having authorised construction, approved building plans and the requisite documents. Unauthorised constructions will not be covered under the scheme.

Deemed Conveyance And Redevelopment

Bawankule also said that the government was preparing a standard operating procedure involving the Revenue, Urban Development and Cooperation departments to simplify the deemed conveyance process. In the event of redevelopment, existing records will be closed and fresh entries made in accordance with the revised building plan.

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The minister urged citizens, experts and media organisations to study the draft rules and submit suggestions to make the proposed framework more comprehensive and effective.

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