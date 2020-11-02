Rabi Season: Maharashtra to distribute 3.14 lakh quintal of seeds

Maharashtra Government will distribute 3.14 lakh quintal seeds to the farmers at a subsidised rate for the Rabi season. This will be done to market the newly developed improved and hybrid varieties by the agriculture universities. State agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said the government has made a financial provision of Rs 62.79 crore for the same.

Bhuse said the state has a conducive environment for the rabi season because of good rains. Under various schemes, 3.14 lakh quintal of seeds have been planned for wheat, gram, maize, rabi sorghum, safflower, linseed. These seeds will be distributed through Mahabeej, National Seed Corporation, Kribhko. For seeds of varieties under 10 years, a subsidy is payable at Rs 2000 per quintal for wheat, Rs 2500 per quintal for gram, Rs 7500 per quintal for maize, and Rs 3000 per quintal for rabi sorghum.

Bhuse said based on improved technology wheat has been planted in 1830 hectare, gram 26821 hectare, maize (hybrid) 293 hectare, rabi sorghum 2460 hectare, safflower 1510 hectare, lentils 1050 hectare, intercropping gram 2500 hectare. A total area of 36 thousand 464 hectare has been proposed under the cluster development under the National Food Security Mission for increasing the farmers’ income.