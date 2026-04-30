Qureshi Community Urges Maharashtra Police To Protect Animal Traders Ahead Of Eid al-Adha | Representational Image

Mumbai: ​Muslim leaders and members of the Qureshi community met the Director General of the Maharashtra police, Sadanand Date, earlier this week to discuss concerns about animal rights activists and vigilantes allegedly misusing the cow slaughter ban to stop the trading and transport of animals before Eid al-Adha, or Bakra Eid, in the last week of May.

​A delegation led by former MLA Yusuf Abrahani and members of the Qureshi community asked the police to strictly implement the 2025 circular that prohibits any group or individual, other than the police, from intercepting vehicles carrying animals and closing down animal markets.

​The Islamic festival of sacrifice will be celebrated on 26–27 May, depending on the sighting of the moon. Abrahani said that sacrificial animals are arriving in Mumbai and other parts of the state from different corners of the country.

​"Organisations like Bajrang Dal stop the vehicles, check the animals, and harass the traders and transporters. Last year, following many such incidents, the police released a circular authorising only the police to conduct such checks. The DG said that he has instructed the district superintendents of police to strictly implement the circular," said Abrahani.

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​The delegation also informed the police chief that the helpline number for traders and transporters was now dysfunctional. Imran Babu Qureshi of the All India Jamiatul Qureshi—an organisation representing the community traditionally engaged in the butcher trade—said, "Every year we have to go to the police and seek their help."

​Animal rights activists and Bajrang Dal members have in the past accused traders and transporters of allegedly dealing in sick and injured animals, including cow progeny. Abrahani said that cow meat is rarely consumed by Muslims because of religious injunctions. "Our prophet said that cows are to be reared for milk and not for meat," said Abrahani.

​In 2025, the minority development department noted that self-proclaimed animal rights groups are misusing the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, which bans the slaughter of cows and their progeny, to target members of religious minorities.

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