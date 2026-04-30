Mumbai Shocker: 39-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Kurla Revenge Attack; 3 Accused Arrested

Police arrested three accused after a man was shot dead in an alleged revenge attack in Kurla | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 30: A 39-year-old man was brutally murdered in the Makadwala Compound area of Kurla (West) late Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Baba Malappa Pawar, was allegedly shot and then attacked with sharp weapons in what police suspect was a premeditated act of revenge.

Three accused arrested

According to the police, the accused Abhijit Kishor Jadhav, Dinesh Vinay Pawar, and Shubham Ghadge have been arrested by Vinoba Bhave Nagar police and booked for murder along with charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Arms Act.

The attack occurred around 10:00 pm on April 29. According to police sources, Baba Pawar, who worked as a conservancy staffer for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was returning home on a motorcycle with a friend after attending his grand-nephew's naming ceremony.

Victim attacked near residence

As they reached Block No. 3, the three accused intercepted them. One suspect allegedly opened fire at Pawar, while the others followed up with a brutal assault using sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s brother, Raju Pawar, rushed to the spot upon hearing the news and found Baba lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla but was declared dead during treatment.

Old rivalry angle under probe

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was triggered by an incident on April 23, where the accused had allegedly assaulted the victim’s nephew, Shekhar Pawar. A police complaint had been lodged regarding that incident, and the accused reportedly held a grudge.

Police are also probing a deeper retaliatory angle. In 2019, a local resident named Janu alias Billa Pawar was shot dead in the same vicinity. Baba Pawar and his brother had been arrested for that murder, and Baba was currently out on bail.

Investigators are verifying if Wednesday's killing was a "tit-for-tat" execution linked to the 2019 gang rivalry.

Further conspiracy being investigated

Based on Raju Pawar’s complaint, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar police have booked the trio under Section 103(1) (Murder), 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy), 3(5) (Joint Liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Sections 3/25 and 27 (Illegal possession and use of weapons) of the Arms Act.

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“We have three suspects in custody and are questioning others who may have been involved in the conspiracy. The area remains under surveillance to prevent any further escalation,” said a senior police official.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if more individuals provided logistical support for the hit.

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