Mumbai Shocker! Man Brutally Beaten To Death In Dadar Over Old Rivalry; 6 Arrested So Far

Mumbai Shocker! Man Brutally Beaten To Death In Dadar Over Old Rivalry; 6 Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was brutally beaten to death in Mumbai’s Dadar area late Sunday night, allegedly over a long-standing personal rivalry. The incident, which took place around 9:30 pm, unfolded in front of the victim’s wife, intensifying the shock and outrage surrounding the case.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush Amborkar, a resident of the city. According to an ABP Majha report quoting the police, he had gone to meet a friend in Dadar when he was intercepted by his rival, Gaurav Sanas. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated into a violent assault, with Sanas and his associates allegedly attacking Amborkar with extreme brutality.

Victim's Wife Rushed To Spot From Siddhivinayak Temple

The accused, along with his group, repeatedly assaulted Amborkar on the road, leaving him critically injured. At the time of the attack, Amborkar’s wife, who works as a security guard near Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, was informed about the incident and rushed to the spot with her colleagues.

She managed to pull her husband away from the attackers, but by then, he had sustained severe injuries. A crowd had gathered at the scene, following which the accused fled. Police teams reached the location shortly after being alerted and shifted Amborkar to KEM Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Based on the wife’s complaint, Dadar Police registered a case against Gaurav Sanas and his accomplices. So far, six accused have been arrested in connection with the murder and further investigation is underway.

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Long Standing Dispute Led To Tragic Murder

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the attack occurred from a prolonged personal dispute between Amborkar and Sanas. The two were previously associated in a banjo business in Dadar but parted ways in 2017 after differences emerged. Since then, tensions between the two had reportedly escalated.

According to the victim’s wife, Sanas had been holding a grudge against Amborkar for years, often threatening and taunting him. She also informed police that there had been prior instances of assault, for which complaints had been filed earlier at the Dadar police station.

Authorities are now probing the sequence of events and the role of each accused in the murder, while also examining whether previous complaints were adequately addressed. Police officials stated that strict action will be taken against all those involved as the investigation progresses.