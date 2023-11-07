 PWP Suffers Resounding Defeat In Vichumbe Gram Panchayat Polls
In the Panvel Taluka Gram Panchayat election, the BJP alliance made a significant impact, winning even in contests held by the opposition—a testament to their strong showing.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
In the Panvel Taluka Gram Panchayat election, the BJP alliance made a significant impact, winning even in contests held by the opposition—a testament to their strong showing. In the Gram Panchayat General Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Chief MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, Uttar Raigad District President of BJP Avinash Koli, and Taluka President Arunsheth Bhagat, achieved remarkable success. Notably, Vichumbe Gram Panchayat, long under Peasant and Workers Party’s (PWP) control, has now shifted its allegiance to the BJP.

Devad and Maldunge Gram Panchayats also upheld the BJP alliance's dominance

Similarly, Nahava Gram Panchayat, another key stronghold, has remained firmly in the grasp of Ramsheth Thakur, dealing a significant blow to the PWP alliance. Devad and Maldunge Gram Panchayats also upheld the BJP alliance's dominance and secured their positions in power.

The BJP alliance's charm was felt in Bhingar, Owle, and Somatne Gram Panchayats

The BJP alliance's charm was felt in Bhingar, Owle, and Somatne Gram Panchayats, where they unseated the PWP alliance and successfully thwarted their plans. Overall, the BJP alliance executed a formidable performance, effectively countering the PWP and Mahavikas Aghadi's strategies. The Gram Panchayat General Election in Panvel taluka took place on Sunday, with the results announced today (Monday) at the Panvel Tahsildar office.

