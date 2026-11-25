Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale | FPJ

Mumbai: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Wednesday directed officials to expedite and complete pending bridge and culvert construction works on the Satara-Pandharpur road, citing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

Pending Infrastructure Projects Reviewed

At a review meeting held at Mantralaya, Bhosale took stock of incomplete and delayed infrastructure projects in the Mahuli and Koregaon areas. The meeting discussed traffic bottlenecks, widening of bridges and roads, pending works and the quality of ongoing projects.

The widening of the approach road at Bombay Restaurant junction, completion of the road in front of the medical college and widening of the canal bridge were identified as urgent requirements to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Mahuli Bridge Construction Delayed

The slow progress of the bridge over the Krishna river at Mahuli also came under scrutiny. Officials were asked to accelerate the work. The bridge over the railway crossing remains incomplete, while the narrow bridge and road near Khavali also require widening.

The meeting further reviewed the long-pending construction of a new bridge over the Vasana river near Koregaon railway station at Lasurne. The existing bridge over the Nilganga river in Koregaon town is also narrow, necessitating the construction of a new bridge and widening of the existing infrastructure.

Bhosale directed officials to take immediate steps to restart stalled projects, ensure timely completion and maintain construction quality. He stressed that all departments concerned must coordinate to resolve traffic problems and provide relief to commuters.

Public Works Department Secretary (Works) Abasaheb Panditrao Nagarjoje and other officials attended the meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/