Kalyan-Dombivli traffic diversions continue as Vitthalwadi road closes until March 2027 and Dombivli flyover work runs to March 2028 | Representational Image

Kalyan, November 25, 2026: Motorists in Kalyan-Dombivli will have to brace for prolonged traffic disruptions as major road and bridge construction projects are set to alter traffic movement across two key stretches.

The traffic department has announced restrictions and diversions in Kalyan East and Dombivli East, including the closure of a road near Vitthalwadi railway station for four months and changes in traffic movement for nearly 16 months due to flyover construction in Dombivli. Entry of heavy vehicles has also been restricted on designated routes.

Road Near Vitthalwadi Station Closed

In Kalyan East, construction of a bridge is underway near the crematorium area close to Vitthalwadi railway station on Pune Link Road. In view of the work, the affected road will remain closed to traffic from November 21, 2026, to March 20, 2027.

Vehicles travelling from Khadegolavli Nala towards Vitthalwadi railway station and Shriram Chowk via Pune Link Road will not be allowed to proceed beyond Anand Dighe Chowk and Smashanbhumi Chowk.

Motorists who regularly use this stretch will have to take alternative routes during the construction period. Commuters have been advised to check traffic restrictions before starting their journeys to avoid congestion and unnecessary delays.

Traffic Diversions In Dombivli For 16 Months

In another major development, a flyover is being constructed between Sonarpada and PNT Chowk in Dombivli East. The project involves the construction of 13 pillars and two abutments.

Traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force from November 25, 2026, to March 31, 2028, to facilitate the construction work.

As part of the restrictions, the entry of heavy vehicles with six or more wheels travelling from Kalyan-Shil Road towards Dombivli will be prohibited at Manpada Chowk and on the Four-Lane Road. Drivers of such vehicles will have to use designated alternative routes.

Commuters Face Prolonged Inconvenience

While both projects are expected to improve road infrastructure and connectivity in the region, their execution is likely to cause considerable inconvenience to daily commuters.

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Office-goers, school transport operators and residents who regularly use these routes may have to contend with longer travel times and traffic congestion. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and avoid restricted stretches.

The traffic department has also urged motorists to cooperate with traffic personnel and strictly follow instructions issued during the construction period.

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