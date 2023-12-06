Punjab Police Nab Scamster Ashesh Mehta's Parents From Ahmedabad; Mumbai Cops Yet To Make Arrests | Representative Image

Scamster Ashesh Mehta‘s father Shailesh Mehta and his wife have been arrested from Ahmedabad by the Punjab police.

Shailesh Mehta and his wife have been arrested, they are parents of fraud accused Ashesh Mehta, who is the proprietor of Bliss consultants which has scammed over 6000 investors of thousands of crores and is missing since June 2023.

There is also NDPS case registered against him in Shivpuri police station, Madhya Pradesh.

Both Parents Arrested, Remanded Into Custody

Ashesh Mehta‘s parents, Shailesh Mehta and his wife were hiding in a old age home in Ahmedabad and they were arrested by the Punjab police recently and remanded into custody.

Ex MLA Krishna Hegde who is following up the case thanked the Punjab police for their prompt action and also requested the Mumbai police to take steps in the same direction.

Hegde had approached Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who had ordered a lookout notice and also freezing of bank accounts and properties of the scam couple. Hegde thanked the Chief Minister for the same.

Several Accused Roaming Freely In Mumbai

"Several of the accomplices of Ashesh Mehta and Shivangi Mehta who are directly involved in the huge scam are roaming freely in Mumbai and assisting the couple," said Hegde.

"The Mumbai Police has made no arrests in this case till now. The Mumbai Police shud crack the whip and arrest the fraudsters," Hegde added.

"I have written several reminders to Mumbai police in this connection. The EOW should also probe the money laundering angle," he further said.

While giving more detailed information about the scam the ex-MLA said, "There is a money trail of over 180 crores which have been sent to the accounts of the accomplices and friends of Ashesh and Shivangi Mehta and the Mumbai police can easily trace and arrest the people involved in this crime and give relief to over 6000 investors who have lost their hard money."