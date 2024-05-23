Pune's RSIIL Secures 2 Major Projects Worth ₹4,900 Crore From MSRDC | | Facebook

Mumbai: Pune-based Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited (RSIIL) has been declared as the lowest bidder in two substantial infrastructure projects valued at Rs 4,900 Crores.

These projects, commissioned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), mark a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to developing robust infrastructure across the nation.

The newly-secured projects include construction of access-controlled Ring Road in Pune district from Lonikand to Walti village in Haveli taluka. Based on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, the project is valued at Rs 2,251 Crore. It will enhance the connectivity and facilitate smooth traffic flow around the bustling city of Pune.

Similarly, the company has bagged the tender to construct access-controlled expressway connector to the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg (HBTMSM) from Jalna to Nanded from Borgaon on Degloor-Nanded NH 161 besides improvement of road with construction of flyover and bridge across Godavari River in Nanded city (Length 4.48 Km), valued at Rs 2,650.60 Crore.

This project aims to revolutionize the transportation landscape between Jalna and Nanded, promising efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions. With these new projects, the company's order book has now crossed Rs 11,000 Crore.

Read Also Bombay High Court Orders BMC To Complete RSIIL Contract Termination Hearing By January 31

This milestone showcases the growing confidence in RSIIL’s capabilities and its projected growth in the infrastructure sector. In addition to these new ventures, the company is already actively executing three notable packages at the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Packages 8, 9, and 10.

"We are thrilled to continue our journey with these significant projects under the auspices of the MSRDC. Our consistent performance and financial strength, bolstered by recent equity infusion, allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in infrastructure development," said the Sr Vice President of RSIIL, B K Singh.