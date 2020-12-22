Pune: Winter woollies out as city records 8.1-degrees celsius temperature

The city was hit by severe cold in early November before Diwali. On November 11, Pune temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature rose again after that.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Tuesday recorded the season's lowest temperature so far at 16 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Apart from the metropolis, several other parts of Maharashtra also reported a drop in night temperatures, resulting in chill and cool breeze in those areas, he said.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs here recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

Thane, adjoining Mumbai, recorded a minimum temperature 18 degrees Celsius, he said.

Besides Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the chill was also felt in parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

According to the IMD, 8.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nashik and 9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jalgaon.

Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Akola-9.6 degrees Celsius and Gondia-7.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Aurangabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, Parbhani 7.6 degrees Celsius, Beed-10.1 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad-11.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

In western Maharashtra, Kolhapur had a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, Sangli- 12.6 degrees Celsius and Satara-9 degrees Celsius, the IMD said

(With inputs from PTI)