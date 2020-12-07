Winter woollies out as Pune records lowest temperature in Maharashtra

The minimum temperature continues to drop in Pune as it was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. It was the lowest in the state and the second-lowest temperature of the season.

The maximum temperature in the city also recorded a small decrease.

The city was hit by severe cold in early November before Diwali. On November 11, Pune temperature was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature rose again after that.

The minimum temperature has also dropped in many other cities in the state. The minimum temperature in Nashik (10.6 degrees Celsius) and Parbhani (10.8 degrees Celsius) has also dropped significantly.

Even in Vidarbha, the temperature was below 15 degrees in most cities. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a dry weather in the state for the next two days.

Coldest cities in Maharashtra, December 6

City; Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius

Pune 10.4

Nashik 10.6

Parbhani 10.8

Aurangabad 12.2

Akola 12.7

Nagpur 12.9