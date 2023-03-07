Pune water cut: This area in city will not get water on March 9 | Representative Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced water cuts for Ambegaon Pathar Survey No 17 to 40 on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the local body informed the residents about the same. The above-mentioned areas will not get water on Thursday while on Friday the water supply will resume with low pressure.

The water cut has been announced for the repair work of the 600 mm diameter water channel that supplies water to the Ambegaon Pathar area from Taljai Tank. The work will be done by the Water Supply Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

