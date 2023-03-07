Pune: Relief for commuters as PMPML contractors end strike | Screen grabs

Two days after they started the strike over unpaid dues, the private contractor of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) called off the strike, Sakal reported.

4 operators Olectra Greentech, Antony Garages, Travel Time Mobility India and Vishwa Yodha Travels started their strike Sunday evening citing unpaid dues for the last three months.

The operator has 1600 buses, 954 buses are owned by the PMPML while other buses are on contract and there are 6 contractors working with the operator.

Today, after receiving 66 crores out of pending dues of 99 crores, the contractors have called off their strike.

Yesterday, because of the strike, several commuters had to wait because buses operated by four contractors stayed away from the roads. However, the operator has said that despite fewer buses, all the routes were being served.

The tiff between private contractors and public local transport providers is very common in the state. The private contractors often call strike over pending dues or seek in an increase in the dues. Recently, in Mumbai, a BEST contractual bus driver had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a contractor at the Colaba police station alleging that the contractor did not pay him his salaries and provident funds (PF) for months amounting to over ₹90,000.